No immediate plans to go for wide-bodied aircraft: GoAir

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
GoAir has no immediate plans of ordering any wide-bodied aircraft, but could look at it sometime in the future.
“Right now, we have no plans. But who is to say in the next 10-20 years where that might be? I will say that the GoAir strategy has been simple. All our aircraft are the same because we only fly Airbus A-320,” Sam Patel, Vice-President, Network Planning, GoAir, said on Thursday.
Currently, the airline has a fleet of Airbus A-320, which are considered as narrow- bodied aircraft and which allow it to fly for about 5-6 hours. Getting wide-bodied aircraft will allow the airline to fly longer distance and cover the US, Europe, Canada, Australia and Africa.
GoAir has been given 28 slots earlier used by Jet Airways. Jet Airways suspended its operations on April 17 and its slots were temporarily given to other domestic carriers till the end of July, which has been extended till September-end.
“We are working with the other airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to determine the future of those flights. Our flights to Bangkok from Delhi and Mumbai and Dubai and Kuwait from Kannur are being operated on slots vacated by Jet Airways,” Arjun Dasgupta, Vice-President, International Operations, GoAir, said. The airline is also looking to ramp up operations abroad and in India. It plans to more than double the number of its weekly international flights from August 1 to 77 from the current 35. On the cards are flights to Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait from various cities in the country.
“We have a structured yet stable growth on both domestic and international networks,” the official said.
On whether the airline has plans of going public, he said: “We are not going for an IPO right now. We have been a profitable airline. This is what we have mentioned in the past as well. We do not comment on speculation,” the official said.
