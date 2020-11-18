Now, you can carry your cycles on board Kochi Metro

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has decided to permit commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro.
The decision came in the wake of the increase in usage of cycles in the city. The service is completely free of charge.
Initially Kochi Metro will permit cycles from six stations. The entry is allowed at Changampuzha Park Metro Station, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja's College and Elamkulam metro stations.
At present the entry and exit will be limited to these six stations. Kochi Metro will consider the passenger turnout and if there is a demand surge, the service will be extended to all stations.
"We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with non-motorised mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute." said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, KMRL.
The cyclists can use elevators at the station. The staff will facilitate the entry to the trains. The commuters can keep their cycles at the both ends of the train.
Meanwhile Kochi Metro as part of enhancing last mile connectivity has started feeder service from Kalamassery to Kakkanad. The service will be available from Kalamassery Metro Station to Collectorate. This will help people to visit Collectorate at Kakkanad for all their works using seamless connectivity of Metro and feeder services. The shuttle service will start from Kalamassery Metro Station at 9:30 am. The service will start from Kakkanad at 5 pm. At present one Tempo Traveller is arranged in association with Chalo, a service provider.
