Now, you can make calls while flying: Nelco rolls out Wi-Fi in flights

Nelco, a Tata Enterprise and VSAT solutions provider, has launched Aero In-Flight Communication (IFC) services in India.Vistara will be the first company to launch the services.

These services will offer Wi-Fi services on both international (overflying the country) and domestic fights, and open up a new revenue stream for airline companies.

Nelco, which becomes the first Indian firm to provide this service in the country, has partnered with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to offer these service, the company said in a statement.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

“Nelco is spearheading in providing the long-awaited Aero IFC services in the country, marking the beginning of a new chapter in passenger services for the aviation sector in India. We foresee a great opportunity for growth in IFC services in the country in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market,” Nelco Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer PJ Nath said.

In December 2018, the government announced the licenses for In-Flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) that allows broadband internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircraft and vessels.

The IFMC license is a move to liberalise satellite communication services in India.