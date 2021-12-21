Logistics

Ola to show drop location to drivers before ride acceptance

BL Bengaluru Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 21, 2021

This feature is enabled to reduce ride booking cancellations by drivers

Mobility major Ola is attempting to increase transparency for its driver partners by sharing approximate drop location and payment mode of bookings.

Drop location and payment mode of the cab ride has been two of the major reasons why driver partners cancelled ride bookings.

Announcing the change, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO Ola said in a tweet, "Ola drivers will now see approx drop location and payment mode chosen by the customer before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations."

He added that these changes address the second most popular question that Aggarwal gets from customer - "Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?"

In August this year, Ola CEO has promised in a tweet that the company is redoing the Olacabs driver experience and will solve many issues around payments, cancellations etc for drivers and customers.

Other demands often noted by driver partner unions are everyday payment settlements, enhancing their control over rate cards, and acknowledging them as employees rather than independent contractors, among others.

Published on December 21, 2021

