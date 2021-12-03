Omicron fallout: Travel bans to threaten recovery in aviation sector, says IATA

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned that the imposition of travel bans by governments, against the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), could threaten the aviation sector’s recovery.
“October’s traffic performance reinforces that people will travel when they are permitted to. Unfortunately, government responses to the emergence of the Omicron variant are putting at risk the global connectivity it has taken so long to rebuild,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director.
Total demand for air travel in October 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) was down 49.4 per cent compared to October 2019, but it's an improvement of 53.3per cent compared to the fall recorded in September 2021.
Globally, many countries have started imposing fresh restrictions after a rise in Covid-19 cases in addition to the emergence of the coronavirus new variant Omicron.
Speaking about the air travel record in the Asia-Pacific region, IATA said that it saw their October international traffic fall 92.8 per cent compared to October 2019, fractionally improved over the 93.1 per cent decline recorded for September 2021 compared to two years ago.
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...