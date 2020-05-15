Open up public transportation including metro, buses with safeguards: FICCI Survey

Relaxation can be given in the curfew timings, and movement of manpower for operations of commercial establishments may be considered post the third phase of lockdown, respondents to a survey conducted by FICCI have said.

The survey titled ‘Back-to-Business Survey’, assessed the on-ground state of businesses and captured views of various stakeholders on the resumption of economic activities.

Majority of the respondents to the FICCI survey were from the manufacturing sector and services including financial, IT, legal etc.

The respondents have suggested that the metro rail services should be made operational and services may start with less than 50 per cent capacity initially and could be gradually increased.

“As the inter-state movement of goods is allowed, the interstate movement of people between different districts between green and orange zone be allowed,” said the survey.

In case employees who are stuck in other locations/states during the lockdown, they should be allowed to move to their work in their private vehicles if public transport is not available, it added.

For the bus services, it suggested that it should be opened in Orange Zones. Also, buses to be allowed to operate in Red Zone with the limited operation for those passengers who are safe under Aarogya Setu app for permitted activities.

It further suggested that during bus travel the passengers to occupy only window seats on alternate rows.

Meanwhile, the calibrated opening of domestic air travel should be done by ensuring the principles of social distancing.

It also suggested a narrowing of red zones. The strict perimeter control in containment zones should be continued, but entry by e-passes could be allowed for even non-medical staff for specified activities, the survey respondents suggested.