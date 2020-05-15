Open up public transportation including metro, buses with safeguards: FICCI Survey

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Relaxation can be given in the curfew timings, and movement of manpower for operations of commercial establishments may be considered post the third phase of lockdown, respondents to a survey conducted by FICCI have said.
The survey titled ‘Back-to-Business Survey’, assessed the on-ground state of businesses and captured views of various stakeholders on the resumption of economic activities.
Majority of the respondents to the FICCI survey were from the manufacturing sector and services including financial, IT, legal etc.
The respondents have suggested that the metro rail services should be made operational and services may start with less than 50 per cent capacity initially and could be gradually increased.
“As the inter-state movement of goods is allowed, the interstate movement of people between different districts between green and orange zone be allowed,” said the survey.
In case employees who are stuck in other locations/states during the lockdown, they should be allowed to move to their work in their private vehicles if public transport is not available, it added.
For the bus services, it suggested that it should be opened in Orange Zones. Also, buses to be allowed to operate in Red Zone with the limited operation for those passengers who are safe under Aarogya Setu app for permitted activities.
It further suggested that during bus travel the passengers to occupy only window seats on alternate rows.
Meanwhile, the calibrated opening of domestic air travel should be done by ensuring the principles of social distancing.
It also suggested a narrowing of red zones. The strict perimeter control in containment zones should be continued, but entry by e-passes could be allowed for even non-medical staff for specified activities, the survey respondents suggested.
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
BL Research BureauIn the first tranche of announcements made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan—an ...
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Schemes investing in govt, corporate bonds outscored equity scheme
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...