Palakkad rail division loads 4th rake of palm oil to UP from Mangaluru

Palakkad division of Southern Railway, which has been exploring the potential for loading new cargoes from New Mangalore, has loaded the fourth rake of edible oil to Uttar Pradesh.

Jerin G Anand, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Palakkad, told BusinessLine that the Palakkad division loaded 42 wagons of full rake with 2,166 tonnes of refined palmolein oil at Panambur in New Mangalore on Wednesday. The rake left for Mohanlalgunj-Kalilabad in Uttar Pradesh at 7.30 am on Thursday.

This is the fourth rake of edible oil being loaded from Panambur in the last three months, he said, adding this freight will fetch a revenue of around ₹38 lakh plus GST.

The consignment will cover a distance of around 2,485 km to reach its destination Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the future prospects for loading edible oil from Panambur, he said the Palakkad division is expecting around two full rakes of edible oil loading from Mangaluru every month.

Stating that the Railway Board has recently extended mini-rake concession beyond 1500 km, he said this will enable loading from Mangaluru to places such as Cuttack, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jhajjar etc that are more than 1500 km, at concessional rates. The concession is available up to September 30. Hitherto mini-rake concession was available up to 1500 km only.