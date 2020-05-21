Passengers with ‘red’ status on Aarogya Setu App will not be permitted to fly, says Civil Aviation ministry

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
An Aarogya Setu App status (for a compatible device) showing that a passenger is free of Covid-19 symptoms or a self-declaration will be needed for flying, when flights resume on May 25th.
Passengers with red status in the Aarogya Setu App will not be permitted to fly, an order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation states.
Further there will be no check-in at airport counters and only those passengers with confirmed web check-in shall be allowed to enter the airport.
In the initial stage, passengers will be entitled to a carry maximum of one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage, as per specifications by the airlines.
A passenger will not be allowed to travel if he/she is staying in a containment zone. Also, passengers should not travel if they have been tested positive for Covid-l9.They are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.
If a passenger who is not permitted to fly, undertakes an air journey he will be liable for penal action, the SOPs further say.
On the aircraft, passengers are advised to minimize use of the lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles. Further, there will be no queuing at the lavatory and only one companion for children and the elderly will be allowed.
There will also be no on-board sale of any item to minimize physical contact.
lf any passenger feels uncomfortable, fatigued or has a cough, it should be bought to the notice of the crew.
