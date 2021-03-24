‘Perfect storm’ brewing with grounding of ship on Suez Canal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The grounding of a huge container ship on the Suez Canal – one of the world’s busiest trade routes for oil and consumer goods – will add to an already overheated container freight market and bump up rates for oil shipments if the vessel is not re-floated quickly, says industry sources.
“It’s like a perfect storm building up,” said an executive with a global ship management company, whose ship is just 7-8 vessels away in the logjam caused by the grounding.
“The container shipping rates have skyrocketed in recent months. If the re-floating of the ‘Ever Given’ lingers, it will be agonising for the trade,” he added. Any cargo coming from the West comes through the Suez Canal. The ‘Ever Given’ was travelling from China to Rotterdam when it was grounded early Tuesday on the Canal that stretches 193-km, which is a vital source of hard currency for Egypt.
Typically, some 60 ships pass through the Canal daily. The back log of ships waiting to transit the Canal will keep building up the longer it takes to re-float the container ship.
The only option then left for ships would be to transit via the Cape of Good Hope, a journey that takes at least 14 days extra between Asia and Europe, to reach the destination.
“This will add extra costs to oil and container shipments and also disrupt vessel schedules,” said the executive mentioned earlier.
Th salvage operations have been hit by the small size and limited number of tugs run by the Suez Canal Authority.
“For a 20,000 TEU capacity container ship, these tugs are insufficient. They are meant to guide the ships through the Canal and not for salvage work,” he said.
Clearing the backlog of ships waiting to transit the Canal even after the ‘Ever Given’ is re-floated will take many days, given the limited number of tugs in operation on the Canal.
“Purely from the container shipping perspective, this will definitely disrupt the schedules of India-Europe and India-US East Coast services,” said a container shipping industry executive. There are Indian crew on board the ship.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...