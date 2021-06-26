Phase 1 of Ola e-scooter factory nearing completion, says CEO

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
The first phase of Ola's electric scooter factory is nearing completion and the company expects to start rolling out vehicles soon, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Saturday.
Last year, Ola had announced a ₹2,400-crore investment for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu.
"In just four months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric," Aggarwal tweeted.
He also shared a picture of him from the factory site. Upon completion, the factory will create nearly 10,000 jobs and is expected to be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility that will initially have an annual production capacity of 2 million units.
While the company is yet to disclose the pricing and specifications of its e-scooter, Ola has stated that it is working on setting up a 'Hypercharger Network' to include one lakh charging points across 400 cities.
Aggarwal had earlier said that the e-scooter was likely to be launched in India in July this year, and that Ola Electric would look at taking the vehicle to international markets, including countries like France, Italy and Germany, in this fiscal as well.
The launch of the electric scooter is in line with Ola's global vision of moving mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future.
Aggarwal had also welcomed the recent announcement of the Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021 that aims to promote the deployment of electric vehicles in the state.
"The EV revolution is coming! From Karnataka in 2017 to Gujarat just this week, 21 states and UTs are now incentivising EVs to make them affordable. We're committed to accelerating this with #OlaFuturefactory and our scooter that's coming soon," he had tweeted.
Last year, Ola Electric had also acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Etergo was aimed at further bolstering its engineering and design capabilities in the electric mobility space.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...