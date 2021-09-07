Pirate attack in Gabon: 2 Indian seafarers suffer injusry; another feared to be kidnapped

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Two Indian seafarers were injured while a third was reportedly kidnapped by pirates during attack on an offshore supply vessel at Owendo Anchorage in Gabon on September 6.
The St Kitts and Navis flagged ship M V Tampen, with 17 Indian crew on board, was sailing from Cameron to the United Arab Emirates when it developed a snag in her propulsion and had to be diverted to Gabon.
While the vessel was at Owendo Anchorage waiting for the spare parts to arrive, three armed men boarded the ship. To ward off the pirates, the crew engaged with the armed men and during the stand-off, chief officer Naurial Vikas and cook Ghosh Sunil suffered gunshot wounds and were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Gabon, according to Korak Sharma, the ship’s chief engineer.
Sharma told BusinessLine that from Gabon, the ship’s second engineer Kumar Pankaj was missing and is feared to have been kidnapped by the pirates.
The offshore supply vessel, built in 2002, was heading to UAE for work after being purchased at Cameron by Mumbai-based Prince Marine Transport Services Ltd.
The crew was hired by Mumbai-based Seawisdom Shipping Pvt Ltd.
The search is continuing for the second engineer, said an executive with Seawisdom Shipping.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...