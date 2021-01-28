PM has assured Railways of adequate funding, budgetary support: Goyal

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Ahead of the Union Budget, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Railways of adequate funding and budgetary support.
Speaking at a FICCI conference on railway transport on Thursday, Goyal pointed out how Railways has used the Covid-19 times to complete long-pending infrastructure works.
Also read: Indian Railways operates 65% of its trains despite Covid challenges
Meanwhile, the Railways is looking at various methods to invite private investment into the freight corridor tracks at a time when it is looking to build newer freight corridors including the possibility of attracting funds through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (Invits), said Pradeep Kumar, Member-Infrastructure, Railway Board.
The Railways has identified four new dedicated freight corridors of 4,000 km, which it plans to take up, and explore private participation through various models such as annuity payments and hybrid annuity, Kumar said.
Noting that with the Railways planning a capital expenditure of ₹10 lakh crore in the next 10 years, Kumar said it would not be possible for the Railways to achieve the target without private funding. The Railways is also planning to get investments of ₹40,000 crore through its station modernisation programme.
Procuring rolling stock for the semi-high-speed corridors is another area where we would like private investments, Kumar said, adding that entire rolling stock (coaches) for Bengaluru suburban metro is planned through such partnership.
Indian Railway plans to have a fully electrified broad-gauge network by December 2023, Kumar added.
Meanwhile, executives from private and government sector noted that several railway projects are “developmental” in nature and private sector will be choosy about where they put in funds.
For the present year, Indian Railways has an estimated capital expenditure plan of ₹1.6 lakh crore for the present fiscal. And in a year that saw revenue from passenger operations dip sharply against last year, even though freight revenue is expected to top the revenue last year, the Railways is having to borrow more. Indian Railway Finance Corporation, the borrowing arm of Indian Railways, is expected to borrow ₹1.13-lakh crore in these present fiscal.
For the next fiscal, Budget is expected to have higher capital expenditure target for railways including high amount for stock rolling as well.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...