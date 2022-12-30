Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated railway projects worth ₹7,600 crore in West Bengal. He flagged off the seventh Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri station and inaugurated the Joka-Taratala-stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects, had to virtually attend the events in the wake of his mother’s demise.

During the programme, Modi also dedicated four railway projects, including Bainchi-Shaktigarh third line to be developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; ₹565 crore Dankuni-Chandanpur fourth line project; ₹254 crore Nimtita-New Farakka double line and an estimated ₹1,461 crore Ambari Falakata-New Maynaguri-Gumanihat doubling project.

This apart, plans are afoot to redevelop the New Jalpaiguri station with modern infrastructure and amenities at an estimated investment of ₹337 crore.

Virtual event

Speaking at the event virtually over video conference, Modi apologised for not being present in West Bengal “for personal reasons”.

“Today I was to visit there in person but due to personal reasons I could not for which I apologise to you and West Bengal,” he said, while inaugurating the railway projects virtually.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences to Prime Minister over the demise of his mother.

Highlighting the role played by Bengal in the freedom struggle, he said, “The land from where the Vande Mataram slogan arose, that is where we have launched the Vande Bharat train. We plan to roll out 475 Vande Bharat trains of which one has been launched between Howrah-New Jalipaiguri.”

A metro train runs on the newly inaugurated Joka-Taratala route, in Kolkata, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro service. | Photo Credit: PTI

The inauguration of the Joka-Taratala metro will improve the ease of living of people. It is a part of the ₹5,000 crore Joka-BBD Bag Metro project. The Joka-Taratala 6.5 km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of ₹2,475 crore.

Bengal’s Namami Gange Mission

Besides, Modi also inaugurated five new projects under the Namami Gange Mission at an estimated cost of ₹1,500 crore. One of the projects entailed under the scheme would be the redevelopment of Adi Ganga River in West Bengal at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore. A modern sewerage treatment plant would be set up to take preventive measures and ensure cleanliness in the river, he said.