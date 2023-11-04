Is Prime Minister Modi going to be on the Dubai-bound, green ammonia-fuelled ship of the Australian mining giant, Fortescue?

Hints to that effect have been dropped by Fortescue’s Executive Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest.

“That is what he (Modi) is saying,” Forrest said when asked if the Prime Minister would be on the ship that will call on Dubai port during the upcoming COP28 climate negotiations.

COP28 is to be held in Dubai between Nov 30 and Dec 12.

Fortescue, which claims to be in the vanguard of industrial decarbonisation – with battery-powered mining equipment, green hydrogen and all that – is getting the Green Pioneer refurbished for a green ammonia engine in Singapore. Forrest has called for a 2040 net-zero target for the entire shipping industry.