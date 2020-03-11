Logistics

PNC Infratech bags ₹3,582-cr order

PNC Infratech Ltd has bagged orders worth ₹3,582 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening of road projects in Uttar Pradesh.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has received “letters of award (LOA) from NHAI on March 9, for the project of four-laning of the Aligarh-Kanpur section from 356 km (design chainage 373.085 km) to 414 km (design chainage 433.728 km), package-V, Mitrasen-Kanpur section of NH-91 in Uttar Pradesh on a hybrid annuity mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana for a bid project cost of ₹2,052 crore.” The price bids for the project were opened on February 12 and PNC’s bid was the lowest, it said.

