Portall partners with CargoX to digitize bills of lading and trade documents

Realigning HR in the post-Covid era
Treating the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Portall Infosystems is partnering with Slovenia (EU)-based CargoX to digitalize the processing of bills of lading (BL) and the transfer of trade documents, considered the last missing link in the electronic port community system (PCS 1x) rolled out by the government to promote ease of doing business.
Portall, a logistics management application, developed by Mumbai-based logistics conglomerate J M Baxi Group, was awarded a contract by the Indian Ports Association, an autonomous body under the shipping ministry, to roll out a pan-India Port Community System (PCS 1x).
A Bill of Lading (BL), the key legal document in global trade, is issued by a carrier (shipping line/ freight forwarder) to acknowledge receipt of goods, contract of carriage and document of title (ownership) of the goods.
Through the PCS1x - launched in December 2018 – the shipping ministry has digitalised a major part of port related activities including an electronic invoice (e-Invoice), electronic payment (e-Payment) and electronic delivery order (e-DO) for physical release of cargo by custodians.
The digitalisation of the bill of lading was the key component missing from the PCS 1x.
CargoX runs a smart BL document transfer platform, using the neutral, public blockchain ethereum network.
The PCS1x, offering the P-CaSo curated marketplace of specialized services, was built by Portall Infosystems, and it has integrated CargoX’s Platform for Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT), which can be accessed by the stake holders.
The Indian Port Community System has seen a three-fold rise in users since 2018, when Portall successfully won the tender to modernize the PCS. The main goal was to improve India’s ease of doing business rankings, reduce health risks, and avoid bottlenecks caused during the handling of a hitherto paper-intensive process for export-import (EXIM) cargo at ports by digitalizing the processes.
The Indian Ports Association (IPA) and trade bodies such as the Federation of Indian Logistics Association (FILA) have emphasized the importance of digitalization in light of the current global pandemic. The government. accordingly, started evaluating ways to implement electronic bills of lading, electronic delivery orders, certificates of origin, letters of credit, and other trade documentation across all EXIM transactions in India.
“We have developed the CargoX Platform for contactless, distributed online teamwork,” said Stefan Kukman, CEO and founder of CargoX.
In these times of multiple risks, we are helping shipping companies, who represent the backbone of the economy, resolve supply chain document issues and enable them to meet delivery deadlines everywhere in the world, in a secure and efficient manner, while lowering the document transfer cost,” he added.
The CargoX Platform for Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) has been successfully tested by Portall Infosystems and India’s global shipping stakeholders to transfer electronic bills of lading.
India’s dozen state-owned ports handle approximately 60 per cent of the country’s total cargo traffic. In 2019-20, that was close to 705 million tonnes of cargo, and 20,837 vessels were handled by these ports.
“We saw there was a good fit between the two companies. As a service partner, CargoX stands for values that we stand for – transparency and innovation, sophisticated yet user-friendly solutions which save cost and time without compromising on the quality of the solution,” said Manish Jaiswal, President of Portall Infosystems.
Portall is currently operational in 19 ports with over 16,000 corporate stakeholders. The B2B marketplace (P-CaSo) for the ecosystem is integrated into the Indian Port Community System to bring various niche services with curated service partners, including services such as blockchain document transfer.
To comply with the Shipping Ministry’s initiative, Portall and CargoX engaged their partners to test the CargoX Platform for EXIM with Indian companies. Proof-of-concept tests and simulations were run with various use-case scenarios, including break-bulk and container shipments, export and import from and into India.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Treating the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
as an accessory, a banner, even an easel
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...