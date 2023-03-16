Porter, a home-grown logistics start-up, has forayed into the Kerala market with the launch of tech-enabled logistics services.

The diversified logistics platform will ensure hassle-free, efficient, and secure goods movement within Kochi. The company is onboarding local driver partners for its on-demand three-wheelers services in the first phase, while it plans to introduce other vehicle categories including two-wheelers in the coming months.

The change in global supply chains has made firms strategise their operations to provide efficient last-mile delivery, which has led to an increase in logistics demand in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, including Kochi. This will directly impact the requirement for more capital investments and human source acquisition.

Potential hub

Porter’s entry into the Kerala market will be an opportunity to provide relevant jobs to gig workers, especially those who own their own vehicles (like mini trucks) or are considering purchasing one. This drives the State as a potential hub of employment generation, the company said in a statement issued here.

The start-up focuses on an empathetic approach in its policies and is committed to ensuring financial stability for its workforce through a consistent flow of income. Porter offers a flexible work model that does not compel driver partners to work in a full-time role. Instead, they can earn money while enjoying the flexibility of choosing their own hours.

Entering the Kochi market will open new growth opportunities for driver-partners and customers as Porter facilitates the matchmaking process between the two. The company will be looking at substantial marketing investment in the initial year of the launch through OOH (out of home) marketing, campaigning etc.

