Logistics

Private railway station developers to levy ₹20 as user charges on platform ticket

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

Private firms winning contracts to re-develop railway stations across India will levy ₹ 20 as user charges on a platform ticket, which is double the existing price.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) said that the ₹20 user charge has been set as per the decision taken by the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoM) to increase the overall viability of the projects, according to a document seen by BusinessLine.

Indian Railways temporarily raised the price of a platform ticket five times to ₹50 in March to avoid crowding at railway stations after lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the pandemic.

IRSDC, an equal joint venture between state-owned IRCON International Ltd and Rail Land Development Authority, has been entrusted with the task of development/re-development of all railway stations of Indian Railways.

Some of these stations will be developed/re-developed on public-private-partnership (PPP) mode under which private firms will re-develop, construct and maintain the stations and also undertake estate development activities to provide integrated services to passengers.

Redevelopment plans

IRSDC has lined up Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati railway stations for redevelopment on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model with a concession period of 60 years for station development and station estate development. However, the concession period for residential/city side development has been set at 99 years, in accordance with the cabinet approval.

The indicative project cost estimated by IRSDC for the station re-development component for Gwalior station is ₹300 crore, Nagpur station is ₹465 crore, Amritsar station is ₹375 crore and Sabarmati station is ₹156 crore.

The indicative cost of station development component has been estimated based on the current operational plan and the ‘Manual for Specification and Standards for Railway Stations’.

The bid will be awarded to the entity quoting the highest premium for the project.

Real estate component

In the case of Sabarmati railway station, the ratio of real estate component is about 20 times of station development component while for Amritsar station, it is about three times.

The impact of higher real estate component would be captured in the higher premium (bidding parameter) quoted by the private developer, according to the IRSDC.

However, the Finance Ministry is of the view that the Railway Ministry may provide real estate component up to the level of financial viability only and no excessive land should be provided for real estate development.

To increase participation and promote competition among bidders, the government has decided to relax the six-bidder cap on short-listed bidders for PPP projects stipulated by the Finance Ministry earlier for PPP projects.

Shivaji Nagar, Surat and Baiyapanahalli railway stations will also be re-developed through the PPP mode.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Railway loading at 82.27 million tonnes in May; up 25% from April
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.