Private railway station developers to levy ₹20 as user charges on platform ticket

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Private firms winning contracts to re-develop railway stations across India will levy ₹ 20 as user charges on a platform ticket, which is double the existing price.
The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) said that the ₹20 user charge has been set as per the decision taken by the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoM) to increase the overall viability of the projects, according to a document seen by BusinessLine.
Indian Railways temporarily raised the price of a platform ticket five times to ₹50 in March to avoid crowding at railway stations after lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the pandemic.
IRSDC, an equal joint venture between state-owned IRCON International Ltd and Rail Land Development Authority, has been entrusted with the task of development/re-development of all railway stations of Indian Railways.
Some of these stations will be developed/re-developed on public-private-partnership (PPP) mode under which private firms will re-develop, construct and maintain the stations and also undertake estate development activities to provide integrated services to passengers.
IRSDC has lined up Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati railway stations for redevelopment on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model with a concession period of 60 years for station development and station estate development. However, the concession period for residential/city side development has been set at 99 years, in accordance with the cabinet approval.
The indicative project cost estimated by IRSDC for the station re-development component for Gwalior station is ₹300 crore, Nagpur station is ₹465 crore, Amritsar station is ₹375 crore and Sabarmati station is ₹156 crore.
The indicative cost of station development component has been estimated based on the current operational plan and the ‘Manual for Specification and Standards for Railway Stations’.
The bid will be awarded to the entity quoting the highest premium for the project.
In the case of Sabarmati railway station, the ratio of real estate component is about 20 times of station development component while for Amritsar station, it is about three times.
The impact of higher real estate component would be captured in the higher premium (bidding parameter) quoted by the private developer, according to the IRSDC.
However, the Finance Ministry is of the view that the Railway Ministry may provide real estate component up to the level of financial viability only and no excessive land should be provided for real estate development.
To increase participation and promote competition among bidders, the government has decided to relax the six-bidder cap on short-listed bidders for PPP projects stipulated by the Finance Ministry earlier for PPP projects.
Shivaji Nagar, Surat and Baiyapanahalli railway stations will also be re-developed through the PPP mode.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
In a bid to lower the cost of insurance for vehicle owners, ease the confusion over the myriad of options and ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...