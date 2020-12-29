Logistics

Process of putting up six more airports under PPP is in final stages: AAI

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

The government plans to start giving six airports including Trichy to the private sector through a public, private partnership (PPP) in the first quarter of 2021, Arvind Singh, Chairman. Airports Authority of India said on Tuesday.

"The process of putting up six more airports under PPP is in the final stages," Singh said at a press conference here. He added that concession agreement for three airports awarded to the private sector under the PPP model.

