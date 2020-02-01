Promoting India as a hub for tourism, culture

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
To enhance India’s stature as a tourism and cultural destination, the Union Budget 2020 proposed a slew of measures including the development of iconic tourist sites, setting up new museums and focus on better infrastructure for connectivity.
For this, the Government has allocated ₹2,500 crore for FY 2020-21 to the Ministry of Tourism and ₹3,150 crore to the Ministry of Culture.
Under the Ministry of Culture, the Government has proposed to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation which will have deemed University status. It believes this will help in creation of skilled manpower in the fields of museology and archaeology.
Five key archaeological locations in Haryana (Rakhigarh), Uttar Pradesh (Hastinapur), Assam (Shivsagar), Gujarat (Dholavira) and Tamil Nadu (Adichanallur) will be developed as iconic sites with onsite museums. The Government reiterated its commitment for re-curation of the oldest museum in the country -- the Indian Museum in Kolkata. In addition, a museum on numismatics and trade will also be built at the historic old mint building in Kolkata.
A tribal museum in Ranchi at Jharkhand will be set up with the Centre’s support and a maritime museum will be set up at Lothal (the Harrapan age maritime site) near Ahmedabad, by the Ministry of Shipping.
In a bid to create employment in the tourism sector, the Central Grant will also dole out specified grants to the State governments for development of tourism destinations in their respective States. In terms of infrastructure, measures were announced for development of 100 new airports besides running of new Tejas trains to connect tourist destinations.
Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO-India at MakeMyTrip said development of financial roadmaps for new tourist destinations in States beside development of iconic archaeological sites in five locations is a strategic step in boosting both domestic and inbound tourism. He added that the measures to promote India’s rich cultural heritage “will definitely improve the country’s position amongst heritage destinations, globally.”
Indroneel Dutt, CFO, Cleartrip added that these initiatives will help develop India into one of the world’s top tourism hubs. “What would be wonderful is to have an empowered nodal body comprising government, online travel agencies, airlines, hotels and other industry representatives with the objective of promoting discoverability, ease of booking and fulfillment of our cultural, natural and heritage sites.”
However, industry players felt that the government should look into one of the sector’s long pending demand on according infrastructure status to the hotel industry.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...