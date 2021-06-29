Rail, road, sea... from Helsinki to Mumbai in just 25 days

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The first container block train from Finland to India is on its way carrying 32 containers loaded with paper-based products of a Swedish company. It is the first such service linking Europe and India using the western wing of a new transport corridor that seeks to cut transit time and cost of transportation.
The block train (an entire rake dedicated to one customer) with each container having the capacity of a 40 foot equivalent unit (FEU) departed from Vuosaari Harbour, the seaport near Hesinki, on June 21 on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
The Corridor is a 7,200-km multi-modal network of ship, rail, and road routes to move freight between India, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Europe, and Central Asia. The train route takes half the time as the traditional maritime route via the Suez Canal.
The train will pass through the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The estimated travel time by rail from Vuosaari to Astara station in Azerbaijan is eight days. From Astara, the containers will be transported by road to the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran and then hauled by a ship to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the state-owned container gateway near Mumbai.
The transit time from Vuosaari to Jawaharlal Nehru Port is around 25 days, about half that it takes to go via the Suez Canal, said a spokesperson for Nurminen Logistics Services Oy, the Helsinki firm that booked the block train for the shipment along with Russia’s RZD Logistics JSC. RZD Logistics is the logistics unit of Russian Railways Holding and is the biggest multi-modal logistics operator in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) comprising nine countries besides the Baltic nations.
Nurminen Logistics and RZD Logistics did not reveal the name of the Swedish supplier or the Indian importer of the paper-based products.
According to preliminary shipping industry estimates, with time taken reduced by 40 per cent between Europe and India, the transportation cost, too, is expected to drop to $3,400 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from the current $4,900.
In February 2020, Container Corporation of India Ltd and RZD Logistics signed a service agreement to transport cargo between India and Russia using a single invoice.
Exporters from India can book their goods through a single invoice issued by Concor while exporters from Russia can book their goods using RZD Logistics.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...