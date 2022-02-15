Railtel posts profit of ₹66 crore in Q3

Telecom Infrastructure provider RailTel, the PSU owned by the Railways, posted profit of ₹66.01 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22, an increase of 34.78 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company said in a release that its consolidated total income grew 24.38 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2021-22.

The company announced a consolidated income of ₹474.15 crore in the third quarter. It was ₹381.09 crore in the second quarter. “In the nine months of the current financial year, RailTel posted total revenue of ₹1,140 crore, a 17.28 per cent growth over the nine months of 2020-21,” the release added.

Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel Puneet Chawla said the PSU is doing fairly well in a weak market scenario and have been posting profit consistently. “If I compare the first nine months result of current financial year with 2020-21, our PAT has grown by 34.78 per cent and EBITDA by 17.82 per cent. Right now we have a very healthy order book of more than ₹5,400 crore which will translate in our books in coming quarters in phased manner,” Chawla said.

He added that the focus of RailTel is on digitisation and its broadband service RailWire reached 4.6 lakh subscribers. He said the target is five lakh subscribers and more than ₹280-crore turnover by end of March, 2022.

RailTel offers services such as MPLS-VPN, telepresence, leased line, tower co-location and data centre services. More than 6,095 railway stations use RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi, the company release said.