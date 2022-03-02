Railway coaches for Sri Lanka flagged off at ICF

Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways, on Wednesday flagged off the 15th rake of mainline coaches from Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory to Sri Lanka. The export bagged through RITES for mainline coaches and DEMUs to Srilankan Railways was for a total 160 mainline coaches of seven variants. Of this, around 140 coaches (in 14 rakes) have been supplied and the balance will be supplied by the end of the fiscal, said a senior ICF official.

The total order value is around ₹175-crore, the official said.

The minister tweeted ‘proud to flag off DEMU train coaches to Srilanka from ICF Chennai and witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Make In India' fulfilled by the Railway Ministry. These coaches will further strengthen Indo-Srilankan relationship and also encourage domestic manufacturing.’