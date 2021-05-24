Railways chalk up plans to take on Cyclone YAAS

Use of alternate train routes to keep the rail freight operations running, stalling passenger train operations, readying construction equipment to clear up the post-cyclone debris (like trees, electricity wires and poles, mud houses), increasing power backup and keeping diesel gensets ready, are just some of the steps taken with cyclone YAAS set to hit the Eastern coast affecting parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh – which are also battling Covid cases.

To prepare for the impending very severe cyclone set to hit coastal Odisha, West Bengal and possibly parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh operations on ports along the Eastern Coast like Dhamra, Paradeep, Haldia is being stalled (in terms of clearing anchored ships). In addition, Railways have also lowered passenger trains plying on Kharagpur to Bhubaneswar route.

Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board, said that there would be no passenger trains on this route starting from May 25 morning. All trains have been cancelled on 26th – which is when cyclone will be hit. Railways is planning to move its Oxygen Express trains through alternate routes of Odisha to ensure oxygen supply is not hit, Mohanty said, adding if and when windspeeds cross 75 kmph, freight trains will be regulated.

DG-Shipping Amitabh Kumar said they have already asked Indian flagged vessels for information regarding position of vessels. “Ports will decide on ships in their region, and ONGC will decide on vessels in its offshore fields as some are foreign-flagged vessels.” “All LPG loading points will be empty, Paradip is already free,” said Vinit Kumar, Chairman, Kolkata Port Trust.

Oxygen express

Andhra Pradesh expressed concern about the supply of oxygen as it gets its 150-200 metric tonnes of oxygen every day from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. Mohanty said that Railways is running trains through an alternate route. Industry representatives from Odisha and West Bengal hoped they will have enough diesel-based generation sets so that power supply to hospitals and oxygen concentrators (many of which are employed outside hospitals) does not become a challenge.

Potential threat to crops

Crops – particularly palm, coconut, mango and banyan trees -- could be hit. In addition, the tidal wave of 2-4 metre height is expected to inundate low-lying area, thatched houses to destruct, and the potential threat from flying objects said Indian Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Restoration of power network in the context of Work From Home is vital, said Ravi Agarwal, Chairman, Assocham-Eastern Region, who is President, Rupa and Company.

Vineet Agarwal, President, Assocham, who is also MD Transport Corporation of India (TCI), expressed concern about supply to North East getting hit.

Vishal Agarwal, Chairman, VISA Steel, said they have stocked up on raw materials to keep operations running and are ready to clean up drains, apart from pointing out the need to have construction equipment to clear post-cyclone debris. AMRI Hospital is positioning cryogenic tankers near its hospitals in West Bengal and Odisha.

“Landfall is expected in Odisha – that has thatched houses, and crops…-- West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are facing COVID-challenges,” said Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Piyush Goyal said Odisha and other eastern states that have braved many cyclones earlier (Amphan, Fani, Titli, etc), added that railways has made detailed planning to be prepared, as he called for DG sets and relief equipment to be readied and keeping diesel trains ready in case of power outages.

The meeting saw participation from Shipping Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya, industry leaders from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and top officials Shipping Ministry, DG Shipping, among others.