Railways conducting trials of new technology to tackle fog: Piyush Goyal

Railways is conducting extensive trials of Tri-Netra technology but it cannot be introduced till it is found to be perfect in detecting any obstruction on tracks during fog, the Rajya Sabha was informed Friday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told members during the Question Hour that the Tri-Netra system is another attempt by the Railways to develop modern technology.

“This is also under extensive trials. This Tri-netra device is making an attempt during fog through ultrasonic waves where it will be able to detect any obstruction on tracks. It is under testing, but without proper testing it cannot be implemented, as it does not give us the confidence to implement it,” the minister said.

“The TRI-NETRA (Terrain Imaging for Drivers Infrared, Enhanced, Optical & Radar Assisted) system comprises infrared camera, optical camera and radar assisted imaging system to assist loco pilots to identify obstructions on tracks, especially in foggy conditions. Its testing on all parameters will be done after its procurement and field trials as proof of concept,” the minister said in his written reply.