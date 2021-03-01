Railways’ freight loading up 10% in February

Indian Railways loaded 112.25 million tonnes (MT) of cargo in February, which is almost 10 per cent higher compared to 102.21 MT of loading (recorded up to February 28) of last year.

“As last year was a leap year, Railways compared data of 28 days this February against the 28 days of 2020 instead of the 29-day full month,” explained an official.

In January 2021, Railways loaded 119.79 million tonnes.

Indian Railways earned ₹11,096.89 crore from freight services during the month under review, which is 7.7 per cent higher, as against ₹10,305.02 crore earned in the same time last year, stated a release. As on February 28, freight loaded by Indian Railways was also higher than last year’s cumulative freight loading for the same period.

Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of February.

February stats

On a day to day basis, on February 28, the freight loading of Indian Railways was 5.23 MT, which was 36 per cent higher compared to last year’s loading for the same date, added the release.

The average speed of freight trains in the month of February was 46.09 kmph which is more than double as compared to last year for the same month (23.01 kmph).

On February 28, Indian Railways earned ₹509.44 crore from freight loading which is 34 per cent higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same day (₹378.56 crore).

Indian Railways has extended a lot of concessions to make Railways’ freight movement attractive, supported by business development units in zones and divisions, said a release.

It may be noted that Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.