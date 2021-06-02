Railways load highest ever freight in May at 114 tonnes

A sustainable brew that cheers
Indian Railways loaded 114 tonnes of freight in May, the highest ever loading for this month and 2 per cent growth over 111.53 tonnes in April.
Compared to loading in May 2019, the previous highest level for the month, loading in May 2021 grew by 9.7 per cent, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Railway Board Suneet Sharma said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
“Despite Covid-19 challenges we have achieved nine consecutive months of record loading,” Sharma said.
In the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, 226 tonnes of freight were loaded, 53 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis and 10 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of 2019-20.
During the quarter, coal loading rose 50 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 107 tonnes, while iron ore loading rose 75 per cent to 34 tonnes. Loading of pig iron and finished steel rose 82 per cent to 11 tonnes, and cement and clinker rose 134 per cent 22 tonnes.
To alleviate the shortage of medical oxygen during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, Indian Railways till Wednesday delivered 23,658 tonnes of medical oxygen to 15 States on Oxygen Express trains carrying 1,401 tankers. While Delhi received 297 such tankers, Uttar Pradesh received 276, the second highest number among States. Till now, 593 Oxygen Express trains have run as per demand, Sharma added.
