Indian Railways has recorded the best ever September monthly freight loading of 115.80 MT this year. Incremental loading in September increased by 9.15 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 9.7 MT.

“With this, Indian Railways has had 25 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Sunday.

The Railways achieved an incremental loading of 6.8 MT in coal, followed by 1.2 MT in iron ore and 1.22 MT in balance other goods, 0.4 MT in cement and clinker and 0.3 MT in fertilisers.

“Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of freight business in fiscal 2022-23 and 2,712 rakes have been loaded this fiscal till September as compared to 1,575 rakes during the same period of last year, which is a growth of 72.2 per cent,” the Ministry further said.

The cumulative freight loading in the first six months of the fiscal was 736.68 MT as against 668.86 MT a year ago. This translates into an incremental loading of 67.83 MT, with a growth of 10.14 per cent y-o-y.

Busy season charge re-introduced

The freight Net tonne kilometre (NTKMs) increased by 10.3 per cent to 69.97 billion in September 2022 from 63.42 billion a year ago. The cumulative NTKMs in the first half of the fiscal grew by 17.1 per cent.

With the improved freight loading, the Railways has also re-introduced the busy season charge of 15 per cent on specific commodities from October 1 this year.

The Railway said its sustained efforts to increase the supply of coal to powerhouses, in close coordination with the Ministries of Power and Coal, has again been one of the key features of the freight performance in September.

The loading of coal (both domestic and imported) to powerhouses increased by 6.2 MT in September, with 42.00 MT of coal being moved to powerhouses as against 35.8 MT last year. Cumulatively, Railways loaded over 64.53 MT of extra coal to powerhouses in the first six months of the fiscal, which is a 29.3 per cent growth y-o-y.