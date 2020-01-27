Railways’ revenue from passenger fares down by ₹400 cr in Q3: RTI

Railways’ earnings from passenger fares dipped further by around ₹400 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to the last quarter, an RTI query has revealed.

However, its revenue from freight loading, which had suffered a ₹3,901 crore deficit in the second quarter, improved by about ₹2,800 crore during the October to December period. Earlier, the national transporter’s earnings from passenger fares had dipped by ₹155 crore in Q2 compared to the first quarter.

A reply to an RTI query, filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, revealed that in Q1 (April-June) of FY20, the Railways earned a revenue of ₹13,398.92 crore from passenger fare. This dipped to ₹13,243.81 crore in the July-September quarter and went down further to ₹12,844.37 crore in Q3 (October-December).