Rajasthan govt announces 2% cut in VAT on petrol, diesel

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Rajasthan government has reduced value-added tax (VAT) rate by two per cent on petrol and diesel, giving people the much needed respite from rising fuel prices.
The state finance department late Thursday issued orders, which came into effect from Thursday midnight.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that despite the price of crude oil being at the lowest level for a long time at the international market, inflation is rising as prices of petrol and diesel are hovering at all-time high levels and the common man is facing economic difficulties.
The price of branded or premium petrol price had crossed ₹100-mark in Sriganganagar town of Rajasthan on January 27.
Retail fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.
Also read: Government in a spot as fuel prices deliver a ‘crude’ blow
The Chief Minister said in a statement that the government of India is currently charging an excise duty of ₹32.98 per litre on petrol and ₹31.83 per litre on diesel, which is excessive.
Gehlot said that the basic excise duty paid by the government of India is part of the divisible pool paid to the states, which has been reduced continuously from ₹9.48 to ₹2.98 on petrol and ₹11.33 to ₹4.83 on diesel due to which all the states, including Rajasthan are losing huge revenue.
He said that the Centre has been continuously increasing the additional excise duty from ₹8 to ₹18 per litre on petrol and diesel and special excise duty has been increased from ₹7 to ₹12 on petrol and from zero to Rs 9 per litre on diesel.
Also read: Petrol crosses ₹86 mark in Delhi, diesel above ₹83 in Mumbai
Due to this policy of the Centre, the states are not getting their benefits. At the same time, people have to bear the brunt of expensive petrol and diesel.
He said that following the initiative taken by the state government, the central government should also give relief to common man by reducing central taxes on petrol and diesel.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
As one of rock history’s most admired albums turns 50 this year, a look at the stories that built Led Zeppelin ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...