Is the appointment of Rajiv Bansal as Air India CMD a move to push divestment?

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
The appointment of Rajiv Bansal, currently Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as Chairman and Managing Director, Air India is being viewed as a move to push the divestment of the state-owned airline. He replaces Ashwani Lohani.
The government initiated the divestment process on January 28 when it announced its plans of selling 100 per cent of its stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.
A cross-section of retired Air India employees who had worked with Bansal during his earlier short stint as CMD in 2017 the state-owned carrier and interacted with him when he was associated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation told BusinessLine that he is a focussed and decisive person, who is quick to understand and take decisions.
“During his earlier tenure in Air India the airline’s on-time performance (OTP) touched 95 per cent. He had drawn up a phased plan to get aircraft which were on the ground due to lack of spares back in the air in a time bound fashion,” a former employee recalled. After Bansal left the airline OTP again slipped back and currently is at about 50 per cent.
A firm believer in hierarchy and protocol, Bansal was known to meet only the heads of department but was clear that if an employee issue could not be solved by the departmental head, they were free to approach him.
The last time Air India was given such a shock was during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections when the government removed Raghu Menon from his post of CMD and got in Arvind Jadhav who flagged the issue of the financial mess that the airline was in. This led to a turnaround plan being implemented and the airline making an attempt to survive.
This time with the divestment process having started getting a new CMD is hopefully a move which will benefit the government taking forward the divestment process.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...