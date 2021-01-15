Rajnath Singh, Karnataka CM review Aero India 2021 preparations

Aero India 2021 to be a hybrid show wherein the business element of the event will be both physical and virtual. AeroIndia will be held in Bengaluru, from February 3 to 5.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today reviewed the preparations. At the meet, the Defence Minister emphasised on the safe conduct of the event and also making it inclusive for the world Aero & Defence industry.

He said that the hybrid model of Aero India 2021 should be the template for the world to emulate conduct of business in the new normal, till the concerns of the pandemic are addressed.

Aero India 2021 will be held simultaneously as a physical exhibition and a virtual exhibition with stalls being provided in both the physical and virtual realms. This which will result in engagement and the exhibitors will experience a greater outreach catering to those who could not join the event physically.

The minister noted that the attendees joining the event virtually could participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings, and could also view the product details and supporting videos.

Towards defining the roles and responsibilities, an MoU was signed on the margins of the meeting between Centre and Karnataka government. The theme of the event is “Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Aero India 2021 will abide by international norms for conduct of such events and incorporates additional precautions for social distancing, crowd control wherein the total exhibition area count has been reduced to 15,000 PAX and Air Display Visual Area to 3000 PAX, safe social behaviour. The brochures and literature would be predominantly in digital format, contactless experience for registration and booth visits, negative RT-PCR test 72 hours prior February 3, 2021, entry screening, and restricting entry of people with symptoms to ensure safety for all attendees.

As the countdown for the mega Aeroshow has begun, 576 exhibitors and 35 plus foreign delegations have registered thus far with the event being a complete sell out.