Rajnath Singh, Karnataka CM review Aero India 2021 preparations

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Aero India 2021 to be a hybrid show wherein the business element of the event will be both physical and virtual. AeroIndia will be held in Bengaluru, from February 3 to 5.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today reviewed the preparations. At the meet, the Defence Minister emphasised on the safe conduct of the event and also making it inclusive for the world Aero & Defence industry.
He said that the hybrid model of Aero India 2021 should be the template for the world to emulate conduct of business in the new normal, till the concerns of the pandemic are addressed.
Aero India 2021 will be held simultaneously as a physical exhibition and a virtual exhibition with stalls being provided in both the physical and virtual realms. This which will result in engagement and the exhibitors will experience a greater outreach catering to those who could not join the event physically.
The minister noted that the attendees joining the event virtually could participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings, and could also view the product details and supporting videos.
Towards defining the roles and responsibilities, an MoU was signed on the margins of the meeting between Centre and Karnataka government. The theme of the event is “Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Aero India 2021 will abide by international norms for conduct of such events and incorporates additional precautions for social distancing, crowd control wherein the total exhibition area count has been reduced to 15,000 PAX and Air Display Visual Area to 3000 PAX, safe social behaviour. The brochures and literature would be predominantly in digital format, contactless experience for registration and booth visits, negative RT-PCR test 72 hours prior February 3, 2021, entry screening, and restricting entry of people with symptoms to ensure safety for all attendees.
As the countdown for the mega Aeroshow has begun, 576 exhibitors and 35 plus foreign delegations have registered thus far with the event being a complete sell out.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...