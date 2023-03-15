The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat by the Ministry of Railways.
The consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder as per the financial bid opened on Tuesday. The total quantity of forged wheels to be supplied will be around 15.40 lakhs over 20 years. Intimation regarding Letter of Award will be submitted as and when it is received, it said.
