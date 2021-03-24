Rapido partners with Zypp to launch electric bike taxi service Rapido EV

Homegrown bike taxi platform Rapido on Tuesday announced its partnership with Zypp Electric, to provide an electric vehicle focused bike taxi ride service called Rapido EV to its customers.

The company will bring over 100 riders and electric two-wheelers from Zypp to its ‘Captain’ fleet under the partnership, with the aim to reduce its carbon footprint and encourage the use of environment-friendly vehicles, it said in an official release.

The service will be a pilot run for three months starting from March 2021 and will be tested for its demand and veracity in the Delhi-NCR area.

The company is planning to on-board more such EV partners to further expand this business model across its Tier-I market in the country.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “While India is the largest two-wheeler market, only 1 per cent of it is electric. With the launch of Rapido EV rides, we want to give a unique experience to our users, besides contributing positively to the environment and reducing our carbon footprint. The recent World Air Quality report by Swiss technology company IQAir ranked Delhi as the world’s most polluted Capital among 106 countries and we hope that this move helps contribute to the betterment of air quality in the city.”

“The partnership with Rapido is part of a highly focused EV utilisation project where we wish to ensure that every segment is able to switch to EVs comfortably. With our robust battery-swapping network, which will be tested with bike taxi services with Rapido, we’re here to bolster the EV proposition with this partnership and would love to scale this nationally, giving people pollution-free taxi rides too,” Akash Gupta, Co-Founder, Zypp Electric, said.

Rapido EV Rides will be available under the Ride section on the app. The pricing will be in line with the Rapido Ride rate with a “minimal” convenience fee, Rapido said.