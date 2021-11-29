redBus forays into railway ticketing, launches ‘redRail’ in association with IRCTC

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Monday announced its foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC, (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation) as their authorised partner.
Users of the Android app of redBus will now be able to make reservations for bus as well as rail travel within the same app. The service will be available on desktop, mobweb & iOS soon, redBus said.
"Millions of railway travelers will now be able to experience seamless & fast train ticket booking through redRail on the redBus app, just as bus travellers are used to booking instant bus tickets," redBus said in an official release.
All of IRCTC’s scheduled train services, which includes about nine million daily seats, will now also be available for booking on the redBus app.
The platform offers instant refunds on cancellations and customer support in five regional languages for its online bus ticket booking service. As an introductory offer, redRail will not levy any service fee or payment gateway charges.
Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer close to 10 million daily travellers of trains in India, a very convenient, fast and safe mode of online train ticket booking on the go."
"As market leaders, the value that we offer to our customers is well understood and appreciated by intercity bus travellers. We are committed to offering the same experience to train travellers through redRail- our train ticketing interface on redBus," added Sangam.
Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, Ground Transport SBU & New Business said, “It was imperative for redBus to foray into train ticketing with a proven track record in offering a very convenient and robust bus ticketing platform."
"We see this as a natural extension within the sphere of ground transport as our rich experience in the sector allows us to introduce and run the new service effortlessly. We believe redRail will mark a shift in the way in which people across the country experience railway ticket booking in future," added Choudhury.
