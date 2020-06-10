redBus resumes inter-state bookings with more than 50 private bus operators

Optimise your smartphone for work
redBus, India’s online bus ticketing platform resumes its services having more than 50 private bus operators on its platform in Karnataka. This would open up around 2,200-plus inter-state routes connecting cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Belgaum, Udupi and Dharwad, the company mentioned in its release.
The resumption of intra-state bus travel includes about 850-plus private buses plying on these routes with a daily capacity of 18000 seats, expecting a high demand for travel to big cities as thousands of people hope to return to work at the earliest.
redBus recently introduced the concept of pre-registration on its platform. This helps users to keep track of the opening up of their bus routes by providing basic information such as phone number and email id along with the route, redBus noted.
The users are then subsequently notified when the buses become available on redBus on their desired routes. As of June 7, around 5 lakh customers across India had already availed the pre-registration feature.
redBus has also launched, ‘Safety+’, a unique certification for bus operators who meet the highest standards of safety and sanitisation. The redBus ticketing platform indicates operators with this certification with a Safety+ tag next to the bus listing, enabling users to opt for such operators or buses.
The buses listed under‘Safety+’ will ensure the facility of hand sanitizers and will thermal screen the passengers. However, redBus will not provide linens and sheets to passengers.
It has also listed out a set of passenger guidelines encouraging passengers to travel responsibly for a safe and hassle-free journey. Some of the measures listed in the passenger guidelines are illustrated below:
Do not travel if you are unwell.
It is mandatory to wear a mask.
Always use tissue while coughing and sneezing.
Carry your sanitizers.
Carry linens and blankets.
Installation of the Arogya Setu app.
