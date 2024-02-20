In a partial relief to business jet and charter operators, Mumbai airport has lifted the two-hour night time curfew (9.15 pm to 11.15 pm) on their movements. The relaxation was announced on Tuesday in a notice to all operators. According to the revised norms, restrictions on business jets will apply only between 8 am and 10 am and 5 pm and 7.30 pm. Aircraft carrying VVIP persons are exempt from the rule.

Last month, restrictions on the movement of business jets at Mumbai were increased from four to eight hours. This was opposed by charter companies. Alongside the enhanced curfew, flight movements slots at Mumbai were cut from 46 to 44 in peak hours and 44 to 42 in non-peak hours. These measures were put in place to reduce congestion and delays and it resulted in cancellation of nearly 40 flights each day.

The Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) welcomed the government decision to relax the curfew. “The lifting of additional restrictions on business aircraft at Mumbai is a promising development. BAOA highly appreciates the fair treatment accorded to business aviation, recognising its role in boosting the nation’s economy through enhanced last-mile connectivity. We are committed to ongoing collaboration with the government and industry stakeholders to tackle current infrastructure and other challenges,” said BAOA Managing Director RK Bali.

