The Renault Nissan Alliance today announced signing an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for exports of its cars manufactured in Chennai to the regional and global destinations.

In a press release, the automobile manufacturer said, the Renault Nissan Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence car exports through Kamarajar Port and the Alliance, over 13 years, had shipped over 1.15 million cars to around 108 global destinations.

“The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Kamarajar Port Ltd and will facilitate further exports of cars via KPL,” it added.

The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port Ltd in the presence of Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations and Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO, said, “Chennai is an important export hub for us. We continue to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at our plant in Oragadam, building on our 1 million cars exported milestone from 2022.”

Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port, said that the partnership with the Alliance is an exciting opportunity for Kamarajar Port to further contribute to India’s growth story through positive impact from automotive exports.

Commenting on the agreement, Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL, said Kamarajar Port has been a valuable partner in strengthening the company’s export capabilities and helping it to serve the global customers more efficiently.

