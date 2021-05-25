Ripple effect of Suez Canal blockage continues to impact shipping trade

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
It’s been two months since the Suez Canal blockage happened, but its impact continues to worry the shipping trade as severe shortage of containers have pushed freight rates to an all-time high to key markets like the US and Europe.
One of the worst affected are leather and textile exporters with April to August being the peak season for shipment to enable goods to hit the shelf, well before the Christmas and New Year sales.
Before Covid, the export freight rate per FEU (forty-foot equivalent unit) was $2,000 (ex-Chennai). This increased to around $5,000 by end-2020 and it is now $6,500. “Before Covid, to Europe, it was $1,200 but now it is $5,500,” said a leather exporter.
Read also: Cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
The freight started to go up from March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started to spread fast. The Suez Canal blockade by a container ship aggravated the situation multi-fold.
“We are having to pay three times the usual charge both for Europe and the US. There is a huge shortage of containers for export, and we have to wait for more than two weeks for each container,” said Sanjay Lulla, Managing Partner at SM Lulla Industries Worldwide. B”uyers are worried if their orders will be delivered, so they are looking at Vietnam and China,” he added.
Off late, the shipping lines are charging sea freight exorbitantly in particular for the US and is at peak and availability of boxes is a challenge. “In today’s conditions, there is no option but to see how best we can service the customer and how soon we get the boxes and ship them on time,” said T Satyanarayana, Vice President Marketing Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd. “We have to do our costing at the time of quotation based on previous shipments to the same destination. Unfortunately, these assumptions are going haywire, and we are losing heavily,” he added.
Depending on the customer abroad, the goods are sent on FOB (Free on Board, wherein the customer pays the freight and Insurance ) or CIF (cost, insurance and freight, wherein the seller sends the goods on a predetermined contract). “While generally large-scale buyers prefer FOB, the medium and smaller ones send it on CIF, and these are the ones who are worst affected by the escalation as they have to bear the additional cost,” said G Raghu Shankar of International Clearing and Shipping Agency, a leading freight forwarder.
Also read: Egypt seizes Suez ship ‘Ever Given’ pending $900 million compensation
“There is desperation among exporters as they have committed orders to their clients to deliver the goods. Exporters are willing to bear the additional cost as they don’t want to lose their customers,” he added.
AV Vijaya Kumar of Paramount Shipping Services Private Limited, feels the ocean freight is moving upwards consistently with no sign of flattening. In the pre Covid-19 scenario, the freight to Europe was $550 per TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent) and $800 per FEU. Post Covid 19 and on partial resumption of normalcy (after August 2020) rates for Europe was $1,400 per TEU and $1,800 per FEU – (about $1,000 increase).
After November 2020, shipping lines revised/shared rates on fortnightly basis with a general approach to increase approximately $100 to $200 with fortnight release of rates. After December 2020 added concern was equipment shortage for FEU and rationing of boxes for vessel sailings depending on the rate and relationship.
Also read: Lessons from the Suez Canal blockage
In February 2021, equipment shortage surfaced for TEU and shipping lines released empties on relationship/ acceptance of rates but not fully meeting exporter requirements. Maersk Line has stopped accepting bookings stating that their vessels are full until June end. Shipping lines have space constraints for TEUs and accept only 23.5 mt cargo only and above 23.5 tonnes additional $300 to $500 is charged.
“The fluid situation and uncertainty of availability of containers or slots in vessels resulting is escalating freight rates is unlikely to change in the months to come,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...