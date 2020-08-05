Rlys introduces 5% discount for container train movement

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
To attract more containers to the rail mode, the Indian Railways has notified a discount of five per cent in the freight rates it charges to the container train operators, which will be valid for the remaining part of the fiscal. These discounts, which set in from August 4 this year, will be valid till April 30 next year.
This is another step in a series of measures that the Indian Railways has taken to get more freight onto its fold, at a time when India is facing lower demand during Covid-19 pandemic. This also fits into India’s overall scheme to lower the logistics costs.
The move, however, does not satiate the private container train operators (CTOs), who had been wanting to waive off of entire haulage charges on movement of empty containers. The Association of Container Train Operators (ACTO) had sought continuation of waiving off-of haulage charges for moving empty boxes. While welcoming the move, a container train operator, told BusinessLine, “Most of the private container train operators are burning cash. This move will lower the extent of cash burn. But there is an export-import imbalance. For every 90 boxes (sized twenty feet equivalent unit) of exports, there are 30 boxes for imports.”
Recently, the Indian Railways had said that it would consider introducing more measures to attract goods onto its fold. These steps are being taken in the pandemic year when the Railways is increasingly having to bank on freight movement for its revenues.
The Indian Railways, which had not been able to load extra cargo since the last week of March when the Covid-19 triggered lockdown set in, has seen a trend reversal since last few days. Extra goods against the same day last fiscal was loaded on July 27. On a day-to-day basis, there have been several other days following July 27, when the national transporter loaded more cargo than the previous fiscal.
It has introduced newer incentives like allowing 40 per cent discount in movement of cement bags in open and flat wagons, provided customers agree to bear the full risk of damage or pilferage of the consignment. The discounts will come into effect from August 8.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
The fund’s returns have been on par with, or better than, its benchmark over 1, 3 & 5 years
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...