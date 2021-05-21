Road Ministry proposes norms to mark tyres based on fuel effiency, noise reduction, safety

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
In a move that will allow consumers make an informed decision on purchasing tyres, the Road Transport Ministry has proposed that tyres of cars, buses and trucks shall meet requirements of rolling resistance, wet grip and noise emission, a source from Road Ministry told BusinessLine.
Rolling resistance of tyres influence fuel efficiency, wet grip is related to the braking performance of tyres under wet conditions (that in turn impacts safety) and noise emission levels, explained the officer from Ministry. Markings on the tyres will start from October 1 this year. All tyres will be marked from October 1, 2022.
Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), which is a member of one of the technical committees in Consumer Affairs Ministry, said this is a pre-cursor to “star rating” of passenger vehicle tyres — that will eventually be done by Bureau of Energy Efficiency.
The Road Transport Ministry has issued a draft notification to bring in these norms for tyres with new variants in India with effect from October 1, 2021. From October 1, 2022, all tyres – including the existing variants – will carry the quantitative marking for tyres.
These have been finalised after taking inputs from various stakeholders like Technical Standard Committee of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, TED of BIS, Directorate General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency; Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA), said IFTRT.
Additionally, the IFTRT has further urged Road Transport Ministry to enshrine provisions for mandatory tyre recall on product failure and legal liability to compensate road users for accidents caused by tyre bursts.
This can be done by making them a part of Motor Vehicle Amendment by following regulations that are similar to those in the USA in particular.
“Mandatory marking of BIS benchmark quality exists (under Tyre Quality Control Order, 2009) in the country with effect from May 13, 2011. But the use of existing Indian standards has not achieved the real objective of making tyre-makers accountable for tyre failures; fixing a liability on them; and setting a mandatory tyre recall mechanism at par with Global Regulations enforced in the US, EU, China, South Korea, Japan and Australia,” IFTRT’s Senior Fellow Surendra Pal Singh explained. BIS is India’s standard making body.
IFTRT is member of Transport Engineering Division (TED) of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Ministry of Consumer Affairs. IFTRT, since 2016, has been calling for mandatory need to bring Accountability and liability on tyre majors to label or emboss sidewalls of with information on fuel efficiency for all categories of tyres and curbing noise emission generated by tyres.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...