Roca Parryware, TVS Supply Chain Solutions deepen ties

Bathroom products company Roca Parryware on Tuesday extended its tie up with city-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions covering factories, warehouses and also in the import and export logistics space.

The two companies had signed in 2018 to support the “supply chain operations” to serve more than 2,000 customers.

“The complexity of our business operations is fairly high. With eight factories, 12 warehouses, 2,000 dealers, 5,000 SKUs, the challenges on the supply chain front are extreme”, Roca Parryware MD K E Ranganathan said.

“We will continue to build robust supply chain solutions for our customers by extending our partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions,” he said in a statement.

With 2021 promising a robust revenue growth of over 20 per cent, the company believes in strengthening the partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions, he said.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD R Dinesh said that the vast network of dealers of Roca Parryware today are a lot more demanding on supply chain management.

With a dynamic demand situation and consumers wanting products in a fast and efficient manner, the company’s systems and processes have to be digitally integrated to deliver an elevated experience, he said.

“We look forward to continuing our mutually beneficial association and helping them grow their business consistently”, he said.