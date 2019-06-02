S. Sreekumar takes over as new Airport Director, Chennai Airport

S Sreekumar took over as the Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport, on June 1. He succeeds G Chandramouli, who will assume charge of Regional Executive Director (Western Region), Mumbai.

Hitherto, Sreekumar was the Regional Executive Director (Southern Region), Chennai. He started his career in AAI in 1989 as an Assistant Executive Engineer at Chennai Airport and later worked in various capacities in Chennai, Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Trichy and New Delhi Airports and Central headquarters, says a release from AAI Chennai Airport.