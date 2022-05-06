Sagarmala projects nearly double to 1,537, outlay at ₹6.5 lakh crore

The Centre’s Sagarmala programme for port-led development saw an addition of 735 projects taking the total count to 1,537 and the capital expenditure outlay shooting up to ₹6.5 trillion. Projects are to be completed by 2035. Previously, Sagarmala had 802 projects with investments to the tune of ₹5.48 trillion.

The decision to add new projects was taken following a meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee - the core panel overseeing the maritime project.

According to Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the government will undertake 567 projects worth ₹58,700 crore for development of coastal districts across the country. “While Sagarmala is port-led and focusses on the logistics cost reduction and EXIM (export-import) competitiveness, holistic development will bridge infrastructure gaps at coastal areas and improve economic opportunities,” he said.

New Projects

According to a senior official of the Ports and Shipping Ministry, the new projects include promotion of lighthouse tourism, setting up of 250 floating jetties (locations identified) including in bulk mode and cargo and passenger jetties; fishing harbours (22 fishing harbours at a cost of ₹2,400 crore); setting up of coastal hospitals and other community development projects.

Work on 50 of these are expected to start under phase 1. “We are also getting in coastal protection, where we would be funding to prevent erosion along coastlines,” the official said.

Another 168 projects that were added to Sagarmala include 52 road and rail proposals. Requests have come in from States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for addition of new projects and surveys will be carried out to determine their feasibility.

“We are expecting an outlay of close to ₹25,000 crore across these 168-odd new projects. There could be some more requests from States, but a call will be taken after feasibility studies are carried out,” the official present at the Sagarmala Apex Committee meeting said.

Government grants across some of the projects are expected to be to the tune of ₹20,000 crore.

Sagarmala project status

Of the previously announced 802 projects worth ₹5.5 trillion, at least 202, worth ₹99,281 crore, have been completed.

Another 29 projects at an estimated cost of ₹99,281 crore have been implemented under the PPP model; while, another 32 PPP projects worth ₹51,000 crore are being implemented.

Some 200-odd projects worth ₹2.12 trillion are under-construction and are likely to be completed in two years.

The Ministry has funded 140 projects worth ₹8,748 crore; and is reviewing additional proposals sent by various State governments, Sonowal said.