New Delhi, June 9

The Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Ministry on Friday launched an online dredging monitoring system - Sagar Samridhi - as part of the government’s efforts to expedite the ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative.

The system has been developed by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), the technological arm of MoPSW. It represents a significant improvement over the previous Draft & Loading Monitor (DLM) system, the Ministry said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said: “From now onwards the major Ports would be able to utilise the Online Dredging Monitoring System and bring about significant change in project implementation and bring down cost of dredging through use of the dredged materials. This will help in environment sustainability and will bring down the operational costs of the ports, bringing in more transparency and efficiency.”

According to him, the new monitoring system is expected to enable better productivity, better contract management and also effective reuse of dredged material.

Features of the monitoring system include, real time dredging progress report, daily and monthly progress visualisation, dredger performance and downtime monitoring and easy location track data with snapshot of loading, unloading and idle time

