SCINNTC Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd, a part of the Chennai-based NTC Group, has commissioned a warehouse at Nandigram, Gujarat, for Gulf Oil Lubricants, a part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International. The warehouse has been set up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The company operates 25 warehouses across the country of which four are exclusive warehouses for Alkem at Bhiwandi; MG motors at Halol; Gulf Oil Lubricants at Silvassa and KIA Motors at Anantapur. All the warehouses are in excess of 1.5 to 2 lakh each, says a press release.

The facility is designed to store over 6,000-kilo litres (KL) inventory with handling of 14,000 KL throughput. It has optimised racking storage system (narrow aisle) with 7,000 pallet positions in seven levels (Ground+ 6 levels) to a height of 14 m with a clear height of 1.5 m for each pallet location.

Trained workforce, specialised in handling chemical/lubricant with over 100 employees will be deployed across two shifts.

Many companies are moving to exclusive warehouse concepts as opposed to multi-tenancy. When the volume is high and the company supports the manufacturing plant, having an exclusive arrangement is ideal to manage huge throughput, the press release added.

Also read
The land and some of the warehousing assets, spread just over 1.5 million sq ft, were acquired by Blackstone in 2021 from real estate developer TARC Ltd for ₹295 crore

Blackstone building Amazon’s first in-city fulfilment centre in Delhi

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   