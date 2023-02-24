SCINNTC Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd, a part of the Chennai-based NTC Group, has commissioned a warehouse at Nandigram, Gujarat, for Gulf Oil Lubricants, a part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International. The warehouse has been set up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The company operates 25 warehouses across the country of which four are exclusive warehouses for Alkem at Bhiwandi; MG motors at Halol; Gulf Oil Lubricants at Silvassa and KIA Motors at Anantapur. All the warehouses are in excess of 1.5 to 2 lakh each, says a press release.

The facility is designed to store over 6,000-kilo litres (KL) inventory with handling of 14,000 KL throughput. It has optimised racking storage system (narrow aisle) with 7,000 pallet positions in seven levels (Ground+ 6 levels) to a height of 14 m with a clear height of 1.5 m for each pallet location.

Trained workforce, specialised in handling chemical/lubricant with over 100 employees will be deployed across two shifts.

Many companies are moving to exclusive warehouse concepts as opposed to multi-tenancy. When the volume is high and the company supports the manufacturing plant, having an exclusive arrangement is ideal to manage huge throughput, the press release added.