SCR adds Medchal station for parcel traffic

The Medchal Station of Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway has been opened for Parcel traffic.

The Hyderabad Division loaded 3,746 packages weighing 46 tonnes of essential commodities including branded products from Medchal to Chennai.

During the lockdown, the Hyderabad Division loaded 95.35 tonnes of perishables, including lemons and 20.78 tonnes of hard parcels including medical equipment, edible oils and Chilli powder among others from Kacheguda, Nizamabad and Dharmabad.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railways complimented the Divisional Railway Manager and the Commercial team for their efforts and also instructed to further intensify the efforts so as to meet the needs of potential customers like seed companies and other logistic companies who may be facing difficulties.