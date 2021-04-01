SCR commissions electrification of 750 track km in 2020-21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned electrification of 750 track kilometre during 2020-21.
"Out of the 750 track km, 612 track km have been electrified in the new sections, while around 64 track km of double lines and 69 track km of third lines have also been electrified,’’ the SCR said in a release issued on Thursday.
"This achievement is, particularly, remarkable as the works were carried across the Zone, inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ it said.
The pace of electrification continued right up to the last week of the financial year with the works being carried out for 182 track km across the three states in SCR.
While Umdanagar – Falaknama and Vikarabad – Kohir sections were electrified in Telanagana during this period, electrification was completed on Tenali – Repalle and kavalai – Ulawapadu (third line) sections in Andhra Pradesh along with Akola – Lohad sections in Maharashtra.
