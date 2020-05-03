SCR registers 522 per cent higher foodgrains transport during April 2020

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
To ensure uninterrupted supply of foodgrains to various states across the country during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the South Central Railways (SCR) has transported more than five times foodgrains during April 2020 compared to same period last year.
During the critical period, the Zone ensured that this essential farm produce transportation was not impacted due to the lockdown and the contribution of Railways in transferring the foodgrains from the farms to kitchens continues.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, had chalked out plans for effective utilization of freight and parcel trains mainly focusing on the foodgrains traffic. The Zone officials took proactive steps to coordinate and assist the FCI, Local authorities and private traders for movement of foodgrains.
In addition, it commissioned Jaikisan trains, clubbing of two freight trains at common junction and running on a single path by taking the advantage of non-running of passenger trains, while continuous monitoring of the loading and train running activity has yielded good results.
All these efforts resulted in the Zone loading a record 457 foodgrain rakes and transported 12.3 lakh tonnes during April 2020, which is more than five times loading done during April 2019, thereby registering an incremental loading of 522%.
These foodgrain rakesloaded from different segments of the SCR Zone in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were transported to various locations in the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
