South Central Railway (SCR) registered its best-ever performance in freight business during the last financial year 2023-24, marked by record achievement in both originating loading and earnings.

The zone surpassed the 140 MTs mark in originating freight loading for the first time in its history by achieving 141.117 MTs in originating freight loading, which is 8.785 MTs higher than the last year.

Similarly, in terms of earnings, the Zone surpassed ₹13,000 crore mark for the first time in terms of originating freight revenue by achieving ₹13,438 crore in FY 2023-24, which is ₹506 crore higher than the last year.

SCR’s incremental loading during the last financial year contributed to nearly 11.18 per cent overall incremental loading of Indian Railways during FY 2023-24.

The buoyancy in the Zone’s loading was witnessed across all commodity streams. Coal, the major commodity in the Zones freight basket, contributed 70.522 MTs of loading during FY 2023-24 (vs 67.18

MTs in FY 22-23). Cement (along with Clinker) is the second largest commodity contributing 36.117 MTs in loading in FY 2023-24 (vs 34.855 MTs in FY 22-23).

Other major commodities also displayed remarkable growth in loading over the previous year. These included fertilisers, food grains, raw material for steel plants, iron ore, among others, according to a release.